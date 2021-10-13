Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6
Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 30-12, ATS: 25-17, Point Total: 21-14-1
Saturday, October 16
Oklahoma State at Texas
12:00, FOX
Line: Texas -5.5, o/u: 60
BYU at Baylor
3:30, ESPN
Line: Baylor -6, o/u: 50
Texas Tech at Kansas
4:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN3
Line: Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 66.5
Iowa State at Kansas State
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 51.5
TCU at Oklahoma
7:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 66
