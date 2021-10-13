Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Blue and Gold

Here the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are at the midway point of their season, and they only have one loss on their ledger. Despite criticism of coaches and players and general concern from the masses about the direction this 2021 Notre Dame team was headed, head coach Brian Kelly's team is in a pretty good spot during its bye week. "We're getting pretty used to playing in tight games the past few weeks," junior safety Kyle Hamilton said on the “Inside the Garage” podcast.