Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 30-12, ATS: 25-17, Point Total: 21-14-1

Week 7 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, October 16

Oklahoma State at Texas

12:00, FOX
Line: Texas -5.5, o/u: 60

BYU at Baylor

3:30, ESPN
Line: Baylor -6, o/u: 50

Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Texas Tech at Kansas

4:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN3
Line: Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 66.5

Iowa State at Kansas State

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 51.5

TCU at Oklahoma

7:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 66

CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

Recommended Stories