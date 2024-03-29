Big 12 powerhouse in contact with Badgers transfer guard

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has had five players enter their name into the transfer portal so far this week and Kansas has been in contact with one of them.

Talented sophomore guard AJ Storr announced earlier this week that he was declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility. He then officially entered the portal on Thursday.

After spending his freshman year with St. John’s, Storr averaged a team-high 16.8 points per game in his one season with Greg Gard’s squad at Wisconsin. If he decides to continue his collegiate career instead of going pro, he’ll likely have no shortage of potential suitors for his talents next season.

Kansas is among the programs that have contacted Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr, per a source. Here's what #KUbball fans need to know: https://t.co/oXHinm36sB pic.twitter.com/4CNgq48sij — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) March 28, 2024

