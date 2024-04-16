Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ja’Kobe Walter announces NBA draft decision

Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter told Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Walter was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 34.1% shooting from 3-point range in 35 games. His 508 total points rank as the second-most by a freshman in program history.

He was also named to the All-Big 12 third team.

Walter struggled during the first month of conference play but settled in and finished the year on a high note. He totaled 39 points and 10 rebounds in two games in the NCAA Tournament as the Bears lost to Clemson in the round of 32.

Thank you Baylor💚All Glory To God pic.twitter.com/wLGpAxXJ1W — Ja’Kobe Walter (@JaKobeWalter1) April 15, 2024

Walter is projected to be a mid-first-round pick, given his scoring ability after producing nine 20-point games. He can get to his spots well, pull up from virtually everywhere, and get into the paint and finish. He can also lock up on defense and make things tough for the opposition.

He will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire