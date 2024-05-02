BHS sweeps SYVL track and field championships; Liberty, Stockdale win SYRL titles

As near as anyone can tell, it had been more than 20 years since the Bakersfield High boys and girls each won a league track and field title in the same year.

Suffice to say, it had been a while.

But if Wednesday's South Yosemite Valley League championships are any indication, the Drillers won't have to wait nearly as long to duplicate the feat.

With a roster dominated by talented underclassmen, BHS cruised to a pair of South Yosemite Valley League titles, capped by a impressive finishes in the 4x400 relay with the boys and girls teams winning by a combined 24 seconds.

Sophomore sprinter Jalen Ford led the way, winning both the 100 and 200, and helping BHS win both the 400 and 1600 relays.

Ford and teammate Isaiah Richard went 1-2 in the 100 and 200, with Richard running the second leg on the 400 relay.

Ford PR’d with a 21.36 seconds in the 200, lowering his section-best time, which is also a school record. He also has the record in the 100 with a wind-aided 10.43. He ran a 10.45 on Wednesday.

Bakersfield junior Alex Valencia won the 1,600 and 3,200, with Benny West posting a PR in winning the shot put. Damari Miller won the long jump.

The Drillers' girls squad was led by thrower Halle Hemingway, who won both the shot put and discus, with Kyndall Hannible (long jump), Abigail Varner (400) and La Sheau Hayden (200) each winning individual events and teaming to win the 400 relay.

Liberty’s Bella Turner won three events to help the Patriots win the South Yosemite River League girls title. Turner swept the 100 and 300 hurdles and also pulled away to win the 200.

Stockdale’s Anthony Dunham won the 800 and 1,600, and teammate Vincent Carnegie swept the 110 and 300 hurdles to lead the Mustangs to the SYRL boys championships.

A handful of others won two individual events. In the SYRL, The Patriots’ Tyler Balgeman won the discus and shot put, Liberty’s Nicole Bridges won the 800 and 1,600, Frontier’s Malcolm Watkins won the boys 100 and 200.

In the SYVL, Highland’s Mia Torrecillas took first in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Bakersfield Christian’s Madison Lane won the 100 and 300 hurdles.

High school track and field

South Yosemite Valley League Championships

At Liberty; Wednesday’s results

Boys

TEAM: 1. Bakersfield; 2. Independence, Ridgeview; 4. Bakersfield Christian; 5. Highland.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 1. Jalen Ford, B, 10.45; 2. Isaiah Richard, B, 10.93; 3. Jovarie Hayden, R, 10.99.

200: 1. Jalen Ford, B, 21.36; 2. Isaiah Richard, B, 22.09; 3. Jovarie Hayden, R, 22.28.

400: 1. Bryce Gridiron, R, 51.07; 2. Nathan Ayala, I, 51.10; 3. Kamren Owens, B, 52.05.

800: 1. Jacob Quezada, I, 2:01.83; 2. Kamren Owens, B, 2:01.86; 3. Jaden Tungate, I, 2:02.96.

1600: 1. Alex Valencia, B, 4:32.12; 2. Jacob Quezada, I, 4:37.49; 3. Jaden Tungate, I, 4:37.90.

3200: 1. Alex Valencia, B, 10:03.27; 2. Owen Phel[s, R, 10:06.87; 3. Omar Aguilar, B, 10:07.47.

110H: 1. Jerome Almonte, I, 15.35; 2. Landon Torres, R, 15.72; 3. Daniel Reyes, B, 16.11.

300H: 1. Landon Torres, R, 41.16; 2. Daniel Reyes, B, 41.83; 3. Jesse Gonzalez, R, 42.65.

400R: 1. BHS (Brison Abbott, Isaiah Richard, Brenton Brown, Jalen Ford), 42.35; 2. RHS (J.Gonzales, Jovarie Hayden, Angel Corona, Bryce Gridiron), 43.24; 3. IHS (A.Arceo, M.Almonte, A.Smith, A.Rowel), 43.27.

1600R: BHS (James Mansfield, Jalen Ford, Kamren Ownes, Liam McKnight), 3:25.63; 2. IHS (Gilbero Villa, Jerome Almonte, Sisu Latu, Nathan Ayala), 3:35.12; 3. RHS (Jovarie Hayden, Bryce Gridiron, Jesse Gonzales, Amari Amey), 3:35.89.

3200R: 1. BHS (Angel Valencia, Anthony Cadena, Richard Rangel, Kamren Owens), 8:34.08; 2. IHS (A.Ramirez, G.Villa, J.Quezada, J.Tungate), 8:48.77; 3. RHS (P.Phelps, J.Cruz, A.Chaires, I.Munoz), 9:07.73.

SP: 1. Benny West, B, 47-6; 2. Tristan Perez, I, 46-9.5; 3. Aurelio Hernandez, R, 44-8.

D: 1. Don Almaguer, R, 146-5; 2. Julian Vargas, H, 144-1; 3. Tristan Perez, I, 140-0.

HJ: 1. Braylin Herron, R, 6-4; 2. Francisco Palma, R, 6-2; 3. Omari Brown, B, 5-10.

PV: 1. Timothy Anwyl, BC, 10-0; 2. Benjamin Pursel, BC, 9-0; 3. Andrew Guzman, I, 7-6.

LJ: 1. Damari Miller, B, 21-4.5; 2. Jael Wells, B, 21-2; 3. Aamir Smith, I, 20-9.

TJ: 1. Aamir Smith, I, 44-0; 2. Damari Miller, B, 43-0; 3. Jael Wells, B, 40-1.

Girls

TEAM: 1. Bakersfield; 2. Ridgeview; 3. Highland; 4. Bakersfield Christian; 5. Independence.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 1. Janaiah Wofford, R, 12.4; 2. La Sheau Hayden, B, 12.51; 3. Madison Lane, BC, 12.7.

200: 1. La Sheau Hayden, B, 25.51; 2. Kyndall Hannible, B, 25.54; 3. Janaiah Wofford, R, 25.77.

400: 1. Abigail Varner, B, 59.95; 2. Alexyss Gridiron, R, 1:01.72; 3. Kalaya Miller, B, 1:01.78.

800: 1. Jasmine Vasquez, H, 2:23.55; 2. Natalie Flores, I, 2:28.27; 3.Abigail Varner, B, 2:30.05.

1600: 1. Mia Torrecillas, H, 5:06.97; 2. Natalie Flores, I, 5:28.34; 3. Lesslie Mireles, H, 5:32.20.

3200: 1. Mia Torrecillas, H, 11:21.15; 2. Lesslie Mireles, H, 12:10.31; 3. Addyson Eggers, BC, 12:46.27.

100H: 1. Madison Lane, BC, 16.08; 2. Ka’Ressa Sands, B, 16.71; 3. Brooklyn Ruffus, R, 18.07.

300H: 1. Madison Lane, BC, 49.64; 2. Ka’Ressa Sands, B, 51.68; 3. Brooklyn Ruffus, R, 55.08.

400R: 1. BHS (Abigail Varner, La Sheau Hayden, Kalaya Miller, Kyndall Hannible), 49.12; 2. RHS (Avia Mesa, Alexyss Gridiron, Ayanna Gridiron, Janaiah Wofford), 50.11; 3. IHS (Cassie Miller, Zuryah Alexander, Emiko Capuchino, Raya Sanders), 51.86.

3200R: 1. BHS (E.Fredriksen, M.Fredriksen, A.Reyes, K.Sands), 10:25.9; 2. IHS (C.Marones, A.Sierra, N.Flores, T.McLean), 10:32.38; 3. HHS (L.Monsibais, J.Sweet, L.Mireles, J.Vasquez), 10:38.85.

SP: 1. Halle Hemingway, B, 33-0; 2. Karly Mundy, R, 30-9.5; 3. Katelin Neal, B, 29-9.5.

D: 1. Halle Hemingway, B, 109-5; 2. Maria Garcia, B, 94-0; 3. Addilyn Prestridge, BC, 92-9.

HJ: 1. Victoria Smith-Chaplin, R, 5-0; 2. Joslynn Mejia, I, 4-6; 2. Akayla Avalos, H, 4-6.

PV: 1. Karly Champness, BC, 8-6; 2. Lola Phillips, BC, 8-6; 3. Skylar Phillips, BC, 8-6.

LJ: 1. Kyndall Hannible, B, 18-10; 2. Ali Matney, H, 14-9.25; 3. Addyson Evens, I, 14-5.

TJ: 1. Aniya Johnson, I, 32-5.75; 2. Taylor Mendez, H, 32-2; 3. Ali Matney, H, 29-10.

South Yosemite River League Championships

At Liberty; Wednesday’s results

Boys

TEAM: 1. Stockdale; 2. Liberty; 3. Frontier; 4. Centennial; 5. Garces.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 1. Malcolm Watkins, F, 10.81; 2. Anthony Acosta, S, 10.94; 3. Brycen Tablit, F, 11.05.

200: 1. Malcolm Watkins, F, 21.84; 2. Obinnaya Okezie, S, 21.88; 3. Khameron Fletcher, L, 23.51.

400: 1. Obinnaya Okezie, S, 52.18; 2. Gabriel Olango, S, 52.55; 3. Julio Martinez Natividad, L, 52.64.

800: 1. Anthony Dunham, S, 1:59.0; 2. Roman Avelar, , 2:01.46; 3. Jesus Perez, L, 2:02.28.

1600: 1. Anthony Dunham, S, 4:22.53; 2. Jackson Giumarra, S, 4:35.63; 3. Cesar Mendoza, S, 4:41.83.

3200: 1. Jackson Giumarra, S, 10:06.86; 2. Caden Salazar, L, 10:07.48; 3. Cesar Mendoza, S, 10:11.82.

110H: 1. Vincent Carnegie, S, 14.59; 2. Anthony Acosta, S, 15.68; 3. Samuel De La Rosa, S, 15.69.

300H: 1. Vincent Carnegie, S, 39.15; 2. Derek Arias, L, 41.57; 3. Deegan Wageman, L, 42.33.

400R: 1. SHS (Samuel De La Rosa, Obinnaya Okezie, Anthony Acosta, Vincent Carnegie), 42.69; 2. LHS (Brock Turner, Derek Arias, Deegan Wageman, Jamel Davis), 44.43; 3. CHS (Ethyn Popoy, Aiden Clark, Jayson Grant, Brogen Sauer), 45.11.

SP: 1. Tyler Balgeman, L, 50-3; 2. Bryce Goodwin, L, 43-0; 3. Teodoro Feliciano, S, 42-9.5.

D: 1. Tyler Balgeman, L, 165-2; 2. Quinn Buckley, L, 159-4; 3. Major Williams, S, 140-11.

HJ: 1. Sydney Williamson, C, 4-10; 2. Madelyn Porter, L, 4-8; 3. Shelbie Porter, L, 4-6.

PV: 1. Kayden Ellis, F, 11-0; 2. Anthony Acosta, S, 10-6; 3. Nathan Brown, F, 10-0.

LJ: 1. Zane Turner, L, 21-2; 2. Brent McClanahan, L, 19-11; 3. Toby Ruiz, S, 19-9.

TJ: 1. Benjamin Spears, S, 40-4; 2. Leonardo Alcaraz, S, 39-7; 3. AM Beebe, G, 39-1.

Girls

TEAM : 1. Liberty; 2. Stockdale; 3. Frontier; 4. Centennial

INDIVIDUAL

100: 1. Ariana Rangel, F, 12.31; 2. Chizitere Okey Dike, S, 12.34; 3. Bella Turner, L, 12.39.

200: 1. Bella Turner, L, 24.74; 2. Ariana Rangel, F, 25.32; 3. Nevaeh Ramos Howard, S, 25.67.

400: 1. Anna Josephson, C, 57.92; 2. Cyan Haslip, F, 58.46; 3. Adeline Rangel, F, 58.83.

800: 1. Nicole Bridges, L, 2:14.20; 2. Hannah Pacheco, S, 2:18.67; 3. Ava Leisenfelder, S, 2:19.99.

1600: 1. Nicole Bridges, L, 4:59.90; 2. Aubrey Thompson, L, 5:08.68; 3. Hannah Pacheco, S, 5:17.37.

3200: 1. Aubrey Thompson, L, 11:24.68; 2. Valerie Banks, S, 11:40.14; 3. Kylee Aragon, L, 12:49.58.

100H: 1. Bella Turner, L, 14.53; 2. Addison Ortiz, S, 17.65; 3. Isabel Ocampo, S, 17.90.

300H: 1. Kaitleigh Downing, F, 46.48; 2. Isabel Ocampo, S, 49.83; 3. Addison Ortiz, S, 51.24.

400R: 1. SHS (Chizitere Okey Dike, Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Brooklyn Madrigal, Vanessa Assaf), 49.16; 2. LHS (Taylor Bustos, Raylee Delouth, Allison Sons, Rylee Wheeler), 50.28.

400: 1. Anna Josephson, C, 57.92; 2. Cyan Haslip, F, 58.46; 3. Adeline Rangel, F, 58.83.

SP: 1. Emilee Anderson, S, 32-2.5; 2. Sabriyah Borden, L, 29-8; 3. Olivia Meek, L, 28-8.5.

D: 1. Ruby Faubus, L, 94-10; 2. Jorja Meador, L, 85-8; 3. Aubrey Ramirez, F, 84-1.

HJ: 1. Sydney Williamson, C, 4-10; 2. Madelyn Porter, L, 4-8; 3. Shelbie Porter, L, 4-6.

PV: 1. Olivia Wegis, F, 10-0; 2. Madelyne Porter, 9-0; 3. Camily Gomez, L, 6-6.

LJ: 1. Madelyne Porter, L, 16-8; 2. Allison Sons, L, 16-7; 3. Sophie Schonauer, S, 16-6.25.

TJ: 1. Allison Sons, L, 35-3; 2. Madelyn Porter, L, 34-6.25; 3. Sydney Williamson, C, 31-0.