Bettors beware: Cowboys historic favorite vs. Dolphins

Unhappy Miami Dolphins fans wear paper bags, during the second half at an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0.

Analysis courtesy of The Action Network’s PJ Walsh. Yahoo! is partnering with The Action Network during the football season to bring you expert sports betting information and analysis.

The Miami Dolphins closed as 18-point home underdogs against the New England Patriots in Week 2, and promptly lost 43-0.

With the Fins now heading to Dallas to take on the 2-0 Cowboys, we knew this line would be a doozy, and oddsmakers did not disappoint. At the time of writing, the Cowboys are 21-point favorites in this Week 3 matchup.

According to our Bet Labs software, which offers the ability to analyze archived NFL odds and betting data since the start of the 2003 season, Dallas is on pace to become just the fourth team over that span to close as a favorite of at least three touchdowns.

The last team to accomplish that feat was the Denver Broncos, who closed as 27-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13, 2013.

The New England Patriots also reached the three-touchdown mark twice in 2007, closing at -24 against the Philadelphia Eagles and -22 against the Dolphins during that campaign.

Interestingly, all three of these teams failed to cover the spread in those matchups, although the sample size is too small for drawing meaningful betting conclusions.

As of early Monday afternoon, NFL bettors are having no problems laying this massive number. The Cowboys have attracted 85 percent of bets and 80 percent of dollars wagered on Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Be sure to download The Action Network’s free mobile app to track live odds and betting percentage updates for Dolphins vs. Cowboys, as well as every NFL Week 3 matchup.