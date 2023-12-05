Bettors are heavily backing Alabama to beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl

Bettors seem confident that Michigan will lose in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

No. 1 Michigan is just a 1-point favorite at BetMGM against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. But money is heavily backing the Crimson Tide, both against the spread and on the money line. Nearly 80% of the money bet on the spread is taking Alabama plus the point, and a staggering 93% of the money wagered on the money line is on Alabama to win outright.

The Crimson Tide started at +120 to win the game straight up and advance to the national title game. Alabama is now even money to win while Michigan is -120. The spread opened at 2.5 points before quickly moving down 1.5 points in the hours since the playoff field was revealed Sunday.

BetMGM said Tuesday that Alabama to win outright is its most popular playoff bet while the second-most popular bet is Alabama with the point. Given how many bettors have flocked to the Crimson Tide over the past two days, it’s reasonable to assume that Alabama could be favored by the time the game kicks off on Jan. 1, barring a shift in betting trends.

Unsurprisingly, Michigan and Alabama are the favorites to win the national title. The Wolverines are the slight favorite to win the title at +170 while Alabama is +190. Texas is the No. 3 favorite at +310 and Washington is the distant No. 4 contender at +700. If Alabama ends up as the Rose Bowl favorite in the coming weeks, the title odds will likely shift in its favor too.

It’s both surprising and unsurprising that bettors are backing the Crimson Tide. Alabama is one of the most popular teams for fans to bet on in college football, and its lines are routinely inflated, especially during the regular season. Conversely, sports betting is legal in Michigan and Michigan bettors love supporting their favorite teams. The Detroit Lions were an incredibly popular bet at BetMGM ahead of the NFL season.

Texas favored over Washington

The line shift in the Sugar Bowl hasn’t been as dramatic as it’s been in the Rose Bowl. Texas opened as a 4.5-point favorite against Washington and the line is down to four points as two-thirds of bettors like Washington to cover. The total in that game has also gone up two points to 64.5 as nearly 90% of the money is on the over.

Like in the other game, the overwhelming amount of money on the money line is on the underdog, though the odds have shifted toward Texas despite the spread shifting toward Washington. The Huskies are getting 75% of the money to win outright, but is +155 to advance to the title game after opening at +145. Texas, meanwhile, has gone from -175 to win outright to -190.