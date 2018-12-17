Bettor loses $569,000 after 49ers get rare victory over Seahawks

One bettor’s dream of a green Christmas turned into a nightmare.

The Seattle Seahawks have been automatic in recent years against the San Francisco 49ers, winning 10 straight games. That changed Sunday when the 49ers survived, 26-23, in overtime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One bettor was hit hard when the San Francisco 49ers broke a losing streak against the Seattle Seahawks. (AP)

While it was celebrated by 49ers fans, it wasn’t by one bettor who put down a total of $569,000 on two money-line bets that had the Seahawks winning. While the bettor likely thought that money was an automatic gift, that person surely regretted it.

From David Purdum’s weekly Notable Bets column for ESPN:

According to MGM sportsbook supervisor Scott Shelton, the first bet was for $235,000 at -230 odds. The book bumped up the price to -250 and then took another $334,000 on the Seahawks from the bettor. The 49ers won 26-23 in overtime.

Purdum reported that the 49ers’ upset was “the largest win of the season on a single game for MGM.”

It was a tough gambling weekend for bookmakers new to the business on the other side of the country.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers each pulled upsets on the first Sunday with legal sportsbooks in the Pennsylvania cities. ESPN reported that 91 percent of moneyline bets at Sugarhouse Casino in Philly were on the Eagles and 83 percent at the Rivers Casino in the ‘Burgh were on the Steelers.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Funeral appearance leads to HS coach getting fired

• Watch: Seattle kicker gives exactly zero effort on tackle

• Ex-Packer rips Rodgers: ‘How good are you?’

• Paylor: Time to panic about Patriots?

