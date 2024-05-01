Betting odds for Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel to be No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft just came to a close over the weekend, but that hasn’t stopped any college football fans from looking forward and projecting what the top of the 2025 draft may look like.

While there are a ton of mock drafts that have been released for next year that feature a number of Oregon Ducks who have the chance to extend the team’s first-round streak, it’s a different conversation when it comes to who might be the first overall pick.

In all likelihood, it will be a quarterback who is taken at No. 1 overall since that is the most important position in the sport. So what are the chances that Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel can be the first overall pick next year? That’s a betting line that FanDuel Sportsbook released this past weekend.

According to FanDuel, Gabriel has +12000 odds to be the first pick, which is the 34th highest in the nation. At the top of the list is Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, followed by Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck.

While Gabriel enters the 2024 season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, it’s fair to question what his draft stock will be next year due to his size. Standing at just 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Gabriel is smaller than your typical NFL quarterback, where a prototypical passer is around 6-foot-1 or taller. We have seen smaller QBs succeed at the next level— both Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are under 5-foot-11 — but they need to be electric at the college level in order to be the No. 1 overall pick, and a Heisman Trophy victory is almost a prerequisite.

None of that is to say that Gabriel can’t be the No. 1 overall pick, but he would need a historic season in order to do so.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire