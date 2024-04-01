Betting odds favor four quarterbacks and Marvin Harrison Jr. as the Top 5 picks

Quarterbacks will be four of the Top 5 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, North Carolina Drake Maye, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy are the five players favored to be Top 5 picks, according to the odds at FanDuel.

Williams is viewed as so certain to go in the Top 5 that you can't even bet on it: He's the -8000 favorite to be the first overall pick, and his odds to go somewhere in the Top 5 are off the board entirely.

Daniels is a -1500 favorite to go somewhere in the Top 5. His most likely draft spot is No. 2 overall to Washington, where he's a -125 favorite to be selected.

Maye is a -1350 favorite to go somewhere in the Top 5. His most likely spot is No. 3 overall, the pick currently owned by the Patriots, where he's the +115 favorite to be selected.

Harrison is a -750 favorite to go somewhere in the Top 5. His most likely spot is No. 4 overall to the Cardinals, where he's a -155 favorite to be selected.

McCarthy is a -270 favorite to go somewhere in the Top 5. The specific team to draft him remains a mystery, but the Vikings, at +105 odds, are the favorites. The Vikings currently don't have a Top 5 pick, but with the No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks, they may move up to the Top 5 to make McCarthy their franchise quarterback.

The draft, of course, is still 25 days away, and much can change between now and then. But as of April 1, the favorites to go with the first five picks are Williams, Daniels, Maye, Harrison and McCarthy.