What’s better, what’s worse for the 2024 Cardinals compared to 2023?

ST. LOUIS – One month down, five to go in the St. Louis Cardinals’ regular season. Like last year, the Cardinals turn the page from April to May under the .500 mark.

That said, not everything’s the same right now compared to this time last year.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ record to end April this season (14-16) is a modest improvement from last season (10-19). This trend would seem to indicate the Cardinals have made some strides collectively, but there’s still several elements where there’s more left to be desired.

What’s improved? What’s declined? FOX 2 takes a closer look at team numbers from 2023 and 2024.

What’s better?

Generally speaking, pitching has fared better so far this year compared to last year. A few metrics in support of this include…

Starting pitcher – Innings Pitched

Quality starts

Save Percentage

The Cardinals have also been more resilient in the face of adversity with seven come-from-behind wins through the first full month and have started off considerably better than last year.

Here are some comparisons…

2024 (Through May 1) 2023 (Whole Season) 2024 Pace SP (IP) 5.41 IP/per game 5.23 IP/per game N/A SP (QS) 11 48 57 QS RP (SV%) 11/13 (84.6%) 36/64 (56.24%) 57/68 SV/SVO Comeback W’s 7 28 37 Series Openers 7-3 Lost first 11 37-16

What’s worse?

Generally speaking, the offense has not met the bar compared to last year and previous seasons. A few metrics in support of this include…

Home Runs

Runners In Scoring (Hits and RBI)

Strikeout percentage

Stolen Bases

The Cardinals are also struggling to win series finales, having lost several rubber matches and won only once in series finales to this point.

Here are some comparisons…

2024 (Through May 1) 2023 (Whole Season) 2024 Pace HR 21 209 110 RISP (H/RBI) 49 H/80 RBI 312 H/474 RBI 256 H/418 RBI SO% 266 K/1013 AB (26.2%) 1326 K/5510 AB (24.1%) 1390 K SB 12 101 63 Series Finales 1-9 Won 6 of first 8 6-48

The Cardinals head for a six-game homestand that begins with AL-worst Chicago White Sox (6-25) on Friday. First pitch is 7:15 p.m. CT.

