Beterbiev knee injury means Bivol fight postponed

Artur Beterbiev (left) beat Briton's Callum Smith in January with a seventh-round stoppage [Reuters]

Artur Beterbiev's undisputed light-heavyweight fight against Dmitry Bivol has been postponed after he suffered a knee injury.

WBC, IBF and WBO champion Beterbiev, who had been scheduled to face Bivol in Saudi Arabia on 1 June, ruptured his meniscus in training.

"The plan is to reschedule Beterbiev-Bivol before the end of the year," said a statement by Top Rank Boxing. "Additional details will be provided in due course."

The undercard to the fight was the five-versus-five event between Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions, featuring American heavyweight Deontay Wilder's bout against China's Zhilei Zhang.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority said that event would still take place.

