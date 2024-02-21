Best Southern Miss player in NCAA football 25? Here's our prediction

The college football world was buzzing last week when EA Sports released a trailer video for its soon-to-be released college football video game.

That’s because it’s been 11 years since EA Sports last made the NCAA football game due to legal concerns surrounding name, image and likeness. But when NIL first became allowed in 2021, it opened the door for the return of a college football video game.

Details around the game are slim, but the 93-second video confirmed the video game will be for sale in the summer and more information will be released in May.

The Southern Miss football account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a teaser to the video game with a Southern Miss graphic on Saturday.

Last year, star running back Frank Gore Jr. would’ve been the obvious choice to be Southern Miss’ highest-rated player, perhaps with safety Jay Stanley behind him.

But both players are gone, having declared for the NFL draft. A plethora of other players have left too, and others have joined as Southern Miss and coach Will Hall retool after last season’s 3-9 record.

Here, we make the case for four players that could be the Golden Eagles’ highest-rated player when the video game releases.

QB Tate Rodemaker

Rodemaker has the best name recognition of anyone on Southern Miss’ roster after serving as Jordan Travis’ backup at Florida State last season. He transferred to Southern Miss in January. There's no guarantee that he will be the starter come Week 1, but we should get a better idea once spring practice begins next week.

LB Jalil Clemons

Clemons was a difference maker when he was on the field last season but only played in nine games due to injury. He still led the Golden Eagles in sacks with 5.5 — two more than runner-up Josh Ratcliff.

DT Jalen Williams

Williams, like Clemons, is one of Southern Miss’ key returners on defense. He’s a run-stuffing nose tackle who recorded 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in 11 games last season. Pro Football Focus tagged him with an 82.6 tackling grade, 12th-best among defensive linemen in the country.

WR Ti Mims

Wide receiver is a position to watch after the departure of five of the Golden Eagles' top seven pass catchers. Mims is the top returner, ranking first on the team in catches (39) and third in receiving yards (445) last season. He’s 5-foot-9 with good speed and is an impactful punt returner.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Best Southern Miss player in NCAA football 25? Here's our prediction