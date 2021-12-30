Best reactions to Bart Scott saying Ravens have a ‘red dot’ on Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow came under fire on Thursday.

Long story short, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bart Scott got very upset about the fact Burrow and the Bengals ran up the score on the Bengals last week.

Scott’s lengthy, borderline strange tirade included comments about “killers” and “red dots” and implied the Ravens will now be out for blood against Burrow in the coming years after his historical blowout whippings of the franchise this season.

As one can probably imagine, Scott’s rant generated some downright hilarious reactions, so let’s pause to look at those as the Bengals prep to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The rant

For those who missed it:

@espn Get Bart Scott Outta there ! He crazy out here talking bout head hunting and red Dot . Dude is too bias for ESPN . Like The Ravens never run up a score ! Their Trash without Lamar — James Roy Anderson (@J_Anderson85) December 30, 2021

The only red dot Bart Scott should be putting on anyone is his barber. — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) December 30, 2021

And I’ve never once thought to myself, “I wonder what Bart Scott thinks about the Bengals” — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) December 30, 2021

I think Bart Scott is just mad his best QB during his short stint in Baltimore (06-08) was Kyle Boller. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott tried to threaten the Bengals and instead managed to give them more bulletin board material. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott says the Ravens “still got killers.” Says the Bengals “have nice athletes, but they ain’t got no killers.” Alright, @BartScott57, sounds like you’re a casual 😂 https://t.co/Yj1RyBJHKE pic.twitter.com/D2gIfevkJf — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 30, 2021

It's a bingo card.

1. Excuses

2. We'll get 'em next time

3. Lucky I'm not playing anymore! — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott: “In Cincinnati, they got nice outfits, they ain’t got no killers.” Meanwhile in Cincinnati: https://t.co/Jdn653hBPr pic.twitter.com/5Rf4g5JGlz — Sam Connaughton (@dagreatsambino) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott is a clown who’s clearly lost his head. Saying Burrow will regret throwing in the 4th quarter for years to come. Idiot. Where was this energy for the Ravens calling 0 blitz up 29 against our backups last year… *crickets* https://t.co/PiT9SdHKpI — cj (@WhoCeeJay) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott at the ESPN building tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/x9dm0HtsDk — Middle Child (@MillennMidChild) December 30, 2021

John Harbaugh when he hear Bart Scott’s comments: pic.twitter.com/zkLn7y28ml — 525 (@Honcho_WhoDey) December 30, 2021

Ravens locker room is probably mad some retiree just gave Joe Burrow more stuff to take personally. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) December 30, 2021

Joe Burrow learning what Bart Scott said. https://t.co/T6fWGVkwpb pic.twitter.com/aKAKUseKLd — Comrade Beer (@BrewStuds) December 30, 2021

“Ok, you were the team that nobody had expectations for and you won a game. You beat them twice. Congratulations.” -Bart Scott The Bengals are 21-17 vs. the Ravens since 2003. — Josh Cavalcante (@jcav_8) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott stats:

⁃With the Ravens from 2002-2008

⁃Record against the Bengals: 7-7

⁃Record against Palmer led Bengals team: 4-6 https://t.co/2qX7st1zT2 — Kyle McMahon (@KMcmahon39) December 30, 2021

