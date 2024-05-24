The best Premier League dynasties - who was the greatest?

A record fourth consecutive Premier League title cements Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as one of the best Premier League teams in years.

So how do City compare with some of the other great Premier League dynasties?

[Getty Images]

Manchester United 1995-2001

Sir Alex Ferguson's first great Manchester United team, the Red Devils won seven of the first nine Premier League titles.

The highlight was undoubtedly the 1998-99 Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Almost half of the team came from the 'Class of 92', with stars from the academy like David Beckham, Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

Eric Cantona, Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke were some of the other icons of the time.

[Getty Images]

Manchester United 2006-2011

This was seen as Ferguson's second great United team.

After three seasons without a Premier League title, they went on to win three in a row, and four in five years.

They lifted their second (and most recent) Champions League trophy in this time, beating Chelsea on penalties in 2007-08.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were the attacking stars of this team, with Ronaldo leaving after the third consecutive title.

Goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was finally a worthy replacement for Schmeichel, Rio Ferdinand was impressive at the back and Giggs and Scholes were still going strong.

Read our list of Premier League dynasties and rank them here