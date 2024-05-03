Best moments from Mike Gorman’s last call with the Boston Celtics

Famed broadcaster of the Boston Celtics, our beloved Mike Gorman has called it a career after 43 years of calling games for the Celtics, the vast majority of which he did so with Boston Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn. In the Celtics’ Game 5 blowout win over the Miami Heat this past Wednesday (May 1) night, Gorman did his final call with current broadcast partner Brian Scalabrine.

While it might not be on par with some of the most scintillating moments of Gorman’s broadcast history, it was a fitting win to send the Voice of the Celtics into a retirement we don’t expect will have him too far from the team.

The folks over at NBC Sports Boston put together a highlight clip of the best moments of Gorman’s last call.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire