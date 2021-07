Best images of the Tokyo Olympics: Day 3

Reuters

For much of Sunday's inaugural skateboarding competition at the Tokyo Games, the biggest challenge for top international skaters like Nyjah Huston was the intense heat and humidity. Huston, who is one of the most recognisable faces of skateboarding, said the heat affected not just the skaters but also their boards. The International Olympic Committee said on Sunday it would back any competition schedule changes needed at the Games due to the heat and humidity, after athletes across several sports complained the soaring temperatures hampered their performances.