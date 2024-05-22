'These are my best friends.' See how Mason baseball advanced with win over St. Xavier

Mason senior Jacob Hanley had a key two-run home run against St. Xavier Tuesday night.

MASON, Ohio – The Mason Comets baseball team played their final game on their home field for the 2024 season, and for their deep group of seniors, their final home game.

It was a winning one as Mason defeated St. Xavier in a Division I district semifinal Tuesday night. Mason plays Troy (22-6) in the district final 5 p.m. Thursday at Centerville.

Mason, 23-6 overall, is ranked seventh in Division I in the state coaches poll. St. Xavier finished 10-19.

The Comets lost in the regional semis last year to Elder.

“We’re trying to earn days together,” Mason senior Michael Bilo said. “We earned two more days today. On Thursday in the district championship, we’ll try to earn, I think five, six more days together. That’s all we’re trying to do. These are my best friends. We’re trying to keep it going. We’re having a lot of fun right now. We’re finally finding our stride, getting out of our slump. This team is really special.”

Stars of the game

Jake Hanley, Mason: The senior Indiana University signee had two hits, including a home run that plated Alex Koelling and gave the Comets a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning that they would not relinquish.

“It’s great,” Hanley said. “Getting the lead like that can change the momentum of the entire game. Getting out big early was a big thing in the game, and we started hitting better after that. We played well as a team. It’s been a great season so far. We’re at the point where it’s all starting to come together. The last 11 months, we’ve been working for this, and it’s starting to pay off.”

Hanley also had two key defensive plays at first base. With Mason leading 2-1 in the third inning, the Bombers had a runner on base. Hanley made a diving stop on a grounder and got the out to end the inning. In the fifth inning, with St. X having a runner on first and Mason leading 3-1, he made another diving stop and threw to his brother, pitcher Ben Hanley, at first. The batter was safe at first but Ben Hanley threw out a Bomber runner at third to end the inning.

“In postseason play, one of the main things is scoring first,” Mason head coach Curt Bly said. “You have to be able to respond if you don’t. but that’s a goal and something we preach all year. A key is getting off to a good start and adding from there. It does create a cushion. It gives you a little bit of breathing room. It makes the guys settle in a little bit. Then they don’t have to be perfect. It’s not one pitch changes the ball game.”

Drew Stevens, Mason: He had two hits including an RBI single in the third, which gave Mason a 3-1 lead.

Michael Bilo, Mason: The senior allowed one run on five hits in five innings, striking out five to improve to 3-2 and lowering his 1.36 ERA going in.

“I didn’t have my best stuff early, but I found it throughout the game,” Bilo said. “We finished strong, It was a good team effort against a good team. We got some timely hits when we needed them.”

Ben Hanley, Mason: The sophomore reliever loaded the bases in the sixth inning with two walks and a hit batter, but got out of the jam. Then he retired the Bombers’ 9-1-2 hitters in order in the seventh for the save.

“He has no fear,” Bly said. “We trust him with the game, and as a sophomore that says something.”

Anthony Sulek, Mason: He had a leadoff single in the sixth and scored a key insurance run to give the Comets a 4-1 lead.

Jack Ryan, St. Xavier: He pitched six innings, allowing four runs, one unearned. He also had two hits including an RBI single. He had a 4-2 record and 1.66 ERA going in.

“We knew this win would be tough,” Bly said. “Jack Ryan is one of the best arms in the city. We knew they would execute and not make a lot of mistakes so we had to play well to move on.”

Jack O’Malley, St. Xavier: He had one base hit and a diving catch in left field with the bases loaded in the sixth to keep the Bombers in the game, down 4-1.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mason baseball edges St. Xavier 4-1 in Division I district semifinal