NHRA top fuel driver Leah Pruett has been a familiar face on the drag racing scene, from her days running Funny Car and Pro Modified races to the present circuit, where she’s been competing since 2013. Part of the Tony Stewart Racing team—and the wife of the former NACASR driver—Pruett has turned heads both on and off the track.

