The best of actress Megan Fox in images
Actress Megan Fox
Megan Fox usually garners plenty of attention wherever she goes. It could be because of her wardrobe or because of how striking a couple she makes with beau Machine Gun Kelly.
Megan Fox usually garners plenty of attention wherever she goes. It could be because of her wardrobe or because of how striking a couple she makes with beau Machine Gun Kelly.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Sam Kerr, Lionel Messi and more provided epic moments of excitement and inspiration for soccer fans in 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game with an injury.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993. Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
If the Cowboys can play better on the road against playoff-caliber teams, why haven’t they? And if they haven’t, should onlookers believe that they can?
Scott Pianowski breaks down how Joe Flacco has shockingly unlocked the Browns' passing game at the most important time of the fantasy season.
The Broncos suffered a devastating blow to their playoff hopes after losing to lowly New England at home on Sunday night.
Wembanyama missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks with soreness in the same ankle.
Pittman was knocked out on the field last week on a hit that got Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee suspended for the rest of the season.