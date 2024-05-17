Bennett in control behind the plate and on bases in history Potsdam season

May 17—POTSDAM — Growing up in Hammond and playing on youth softball teams, Kelsey Bennett naturally gravitated to the catcher's position.

When she reached the high school level she helped Hammond teams win division, section, regional and even New York State Final appearances while excelling in soccer, basketball and softball where she took great joy in donning the school's bright red shin pads.

Moving on to SUNY Potsdam she decided to concentrate on softball and for the last two seasons she has been fixture behind the plate. As a senior in the recently completed season she emerged as a team defensive and offensive leader as the Lady Bears (14-22) set a single program record with 14 wins, matched the record for SUNYAC Conference wins with five and fell just short of the program's first playoff berth.

"Kelsey really stepped up and became a leader. She caught 33 of our 36 games which is not easy to do but she took to it well. She really improved her hitting and her on-base percentage and blew away our stolen base record going 24-for-24," said SUNY Potsdam Coach Brianna Ferchen who presented Bennett with her Coaches' Award at the SUNY Potsdam Athletics Awards Banquet last week.

"She really worked hard with assistant coach Kelsy Waite who is a St. Lawrence Central graduate and did a great job behind the plate. Last season she set a program record throwing out eight runners stealing. This season she only threw out five runners because nobody really tried to run on her."

Bennett started learning the position watching one of baseball's best receivers.

"When I was young I started catching because you are involved in every pitch. I used to watch Jorge Posada (New York Yankee great) on the games I saw on TV," says Bennett who will play next year as she completes a five-year major where she will earn her teaching credentials in biology and chemistry.

"I always liked catching because you could control so much.

She has also been in total control on the bases throughout her college and high school career where she has never been thrown out on steal attempt.

In the recently completed season, Bennett placed among the SUNY Potsdam leaders in six offensive categories highlighted by breaking the single season record for stolen bases going 24-24 in attempts. She also led the team in RBIs with 19 and doubles with six and finished third in batting average .313, runs with 18, hits with 31 and triples with three and struck out only four times in 99 at bats.

She raised her batting average from .207 as a junior.

"In stealing bases I study the catcher and judge how high they throw the ball and then I time my break with the pitcher's delivery. When it feels right I just go for it." says Bennett.

"There are a lot of good catchers at the college level so you have to make a good slide or you are going to get caught. When I steal second I always slide with my feet so I can pop up quickly and go if there is a chance to take third. When I steal third I always go head first."

Another local product, former Lisbon Central ace Sierra Ashley, led the team with five wins, tripled her innings pitched and pitched the win against SUNY Oswego, with a career high seven strikeouts, where the Bears' set the single season win record.

Karissa Donnelly, a freshman from Morristown, was a very reliable reserve as a pinch runner scoring seven times and going 2-3 on stolen base attempts. Another freshman Hannah Agans of St. Lawrence Central batted .284 and struck out 10 while walking five pitching in relief.

"I was proud of Sierra. She works very hard, competes hard and she is a great teammate," says Bennett.

"I really worked on my hitting in the offseason. I focused on improving my swing by working on the movement between my hips and my arms."

Bennett is looking to continue to upgrade her offensive and defensive contributions heading into next season where the team goal is to make the SUNYAC playoffs.

"We can make the playoffs next year. We should have made it this year. I really believe that we are going to continue to progress and be a better team."

Coach Ferchen is looking for her catcher to play a major role in that progress.

"I am excited about next year and happy to have Kelsey back. The goal is to keep getting better and make the playoffs," says Coach Ferchen.