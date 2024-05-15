Bengals say thank you to Tyler Boyd

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially moved on from wide receiver Tyler Boyd now that he has signed with the Tennessee Titans to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

The Bengals official Twitter account posted a video thanking Boyd for everything he did while he was in Cincinnati with a simple message.

“Thank you for everything, TB,” the tweet read.

It’s a well-deserved send-off for Boyd, who spent the first eight years of his career with the team, amassing 513 receptions for exactly 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He stuck with the Bengals through the down years while they were building the AFC powerhouse that they have become today and through a coaching transition.

Boyd will be remembered fondly by Bengals fans.

Thank you for everything, TB.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire