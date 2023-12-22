Bengals sign Domenique Davis off practice squad, elevate Shedrick Jackson and Sidney Jones

The Bengals announced three additions to the roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Defensive lineman Domenique Davis was signed to the active roster off of the practice squad and the other two moves involve temporary elevations. Wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and cornerback Sidney Jones have been called up from the practice squad.

Davis appeared in two games for the Bengals last season. He had three tackles in those appearances.

Jackson has been called up on two other occasions and he gives the Bengals added depth with Ja'Marr Chase out due to a shoulder injury. Jones has not appeared in any games this season, but has 57 games of experience with the Eagles, Jaguars, Seahawks, and Raiders.