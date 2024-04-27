Bengals select Miami (Fla) center Matt Lee in seventh round at No. 237

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their trip to the 2024 NFL draft by taking Miami Hurricanes center Matt Lee at No. 237 in the seventh round.

Interior offensive line was an obvious thing for the Bengals to hit in the draft at some point, with depth a need and center Ted Karras aging.

With Lee, the Bengals get a 6’4″, 301-pound prospect with a lot of starting games on his resume a good technique that will help him put up a fight in training camp.

A few spots higher at No. 224, the Bengals added Ole Miss safety Daijahn Anthony to the secondary with their first selection in the seventh round this year.

