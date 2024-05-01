Bengals reveal new field turf design and logo decision

The Cincinnati Bengals will use their primary logo at midfield on the turf at Paycor Stadium starting next year.

When the Bengals announced new field turf among the many renovations happening, plenty of fans hoped to see a change to the logo at midfield — with the fan-favorite leaping tiger often mentioned.

But the Bengals say that isn’t part of the plans.

“We want our field to be immediately recognizable and our primary logo accomplishes that in a clean, crisp way,” Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals director of strategy and engagement, told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “The 50-yard line is the natural spot for a team’s primary logo and we feel lucky to have a mark that presents well on TV from a distance.”

