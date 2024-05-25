Bengals rank poorly in RAS scores for rookie class vs. rest of NFL

After the 2024 NFL draft ended, we took a look at the Cincinnati Bengals draft picks by their Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

The metric, created by Kent Lee Platte, measures each prospect’s testing and size before sorting against historical position data, with ten being the highest possible score.

Cincinnati had some big scorers — such as first-rounder Amarius Mims at a 9.59. Fan-favorite wideout and third-round pick Jermaine Burton scored over a 9.0, too.

But the Bengals had a handful of guys whose numbers fell into the red zones, too, making for a so-so overall-looking RAS draft class.

And now that the numbers have been compiled and each team ranked, it actually looks a tad worse, with the Bengals finishing 30th:

30. Cincinnati #Bengals

Avg #RAS 6.94 '23 and '24 rosters rank nearly identically, so this just might be where the Bengals tend to hang. We know that their OL has been the least athletic for quite some time, but that might be changing so maybe they'll do the same at others? — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 23, 2024

Even so, with this being the standard spot for the Bengals over the last few years, perhaps it’s not such a bad thing.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire