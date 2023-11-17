Bengals QB Joe Burrow ruled out vs. Ravens after grabbing his wrist in pain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow couldn't grip the ball on the sideline after injuring his wrist. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Usually when a quarterback goes down with an injury, the reason why is obvious. It's rare to see a non-contact injury to a quarterback's hand or wrist.

When Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, he immediately grabbed his right arm in pain. He wasn't hit on the play. But he grabbed his arm near the wrist and clearly was hurting. He went to the medical tent right after coming off the field.

While the Ravens had the ball, the broadcast showed Burrow trying to throw on the sideline but he could not grip the ball and went right back to the locker room. Burrow didn't return. Early in the second half, he was ruled out. The Bengals lost 34-20 as Burrow's replacement, Jake Browning, had just 68 yards passing. Most of that came on a meaningless final drive.

On the Amazon Prime Video the broadcast team referenced a social media video of Burrow getting off the team bus with some kind of brace on his right hand. It's unclear if that was a precursor to his odd injury.

After the game Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow had a sprained wrist and he was unaware of any previous injury, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Joe Burrow was in some pain following that TD pass to Joe Mixon.



He didn’t get hit or anything, but was flexing his throwing hand. pic.twitter.com/nEinSjLU7I — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

Earlier in the drive, Burrow was taken to the ground by Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and his hand was jammed into the turf.

Browning took over for Burrow on the Bengals' next drive. He had thrown just one NFL pass in a regular-season game before Thursday night. The Bengals said Burrow was questionable to return, but Browning started the second half. Not long into the second half, the Bengals ruled Burrow out for the game.

Burrow played through a calf injury in the early part of the season, though his performance was affected. This time, he couldn't even hold onto the ball on the sideline, and Bengals fans had to fear the worst.