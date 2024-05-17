Bengals preseason schedule released

When the regular season schedule was released for the Cincinnati Bengals and all of the other NFL teams, the preseason schedule was released along with it.

The Bengals will be playing in three games this year before the season officially begins.

The first will be Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second week of the preseason will be a game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 17 at 2 p.m., and five days later on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m., the Bengals will play their final preseason game of 2024 against the Indianapolis Colts.

They will have two weeks to rest before they play a game that actually matters after that when they begin the season on Sept. 8 against the New England Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire