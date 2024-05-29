Bengals OT Amarius Mims working with first team to start OTAs

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Amarius Mims started OTAs with the first-team offensive line on Tuesday.

That was a continuation of earlier happenings at Paycor Stadium before OTAs with free-agent addition Trent Brown not in town.

As noted then, it is an important chance for Mims to get starting work alongside guys he could very well play next to next season as a starter if an injury occurs.

For his part, Mims has otherwise been working hard to learn the playbook and soaking up as much as he can from the likes of Orlando Brown Jr. as he looks to overcome his limited number of college starts.

As for Brown, he was one of several major names not at OTAs on Tuesday.

Rookie first rounder Amarius Mims works on that footwork Tuesday at Bengals OTAs. pic.twitter.com/hCBP0TZzjV — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire