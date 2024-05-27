Bengals’ Amarius Mims prepping to help team as soon as needed

Recently, Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Amarius Mims made headlines for the way he towered over his fellow linemen at practice.

But Mims and everyone else with a baseline knowledge of the team knows he won’t get to put those rare physical traits to use right away as a starter, barring a shocker.

But he’s more than happy to learn from Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown while working toward that goal.

Mims told Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News that he’s applying what he learns in the hopes of being ready as soon as possible: “You have to. Let the chips fall where they may when the season comes around, but I’m going to do everything in my power (to contribute). I’m just looking forward right now to learning from Orlando and Trent. … I’ve got two of the best guys in the league to learn from so I’m just trying to take it day by day learning from those guys.”

One of the knocks on Mims coming out of college was his minimal starts due to injuries. But the Bengals were clearly comfortable with the risk in the first round and he couldn’t ask to be learning from guys with more similarities in terms of physical mold.

For now, Mims is focused on that and learning the playbook, he says. Good thing, too — he could be needed earlier than expected if the line happens to suffer attendance issues early in the season.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire