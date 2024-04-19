Bengals meet with Washington WR before draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have been very good at drafting wide receivers in the recent past and just over a week before the 2024 NFL draft, they met with another.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, on Wednesday the Bengals met with Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who also had visits with many other teams including, the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

He is projected to be a Day 2 draft pick and has been hosted for private workouts by multiple teams as well.

In his final three years with the Huskies, when he got almost all of his playing time, he had 163 receptions for 2,127 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games played, 45 of those catches, 559 yards and five touchdowns coming in 11 games this season.

Two of his five touchdowns came in the College Football Playoff, scoring on the biggest stage in college football when he went to the national championship game, where his team would lose to Michigan.

In case Tee Higgins is gone after this season, the Bengals could be looking to add to the depth of the wide receiver room, and McMillan would certainly help.

