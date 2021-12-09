Bengals list Joe Burrow, 12 total players on first Week 14 injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals had their first serious encounter with the injury bug during last weekend’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fast forward to Wednesday while the team preps to take on the San Francisco 49ers, the Bengals listed a ton of players as did not practice (DNP):

CB Chidobe Awuzie

QB Joe Burrow

HB Chris Evans

WR Tee Higgins

RB Joe Mixon

DT D.J. Reader

DT Tyler Shelvin

LB Logan Wilson

The team also listed four players as limited:

Interestingly, the Bengals listed Burrow’s injury as “Rt Finger / Knee” which is something to keep an eye on over the next two days.

Otherwise, some of this isn’t surprising. Logan Wilson is out for at least the next one or two games — if not longer. Joe Bachie will start next to Germaine Pratt if Markus Bailey can’t go. Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff being limited is actually good progress.

Some of it is surprising though — like Joe Mixon being out with an illness.

Clearly, the next two days will be critical as the Bengals prep for the 49ers.

