Bengals get Joe Burrow another LSU weapon in new 2-round mock draft

Cincinnati Bengals fans have heard this one before — the team needs an offensive tackle in an upcoming NFL draft, yet could always opt for an offensive weapon for Joe Burrow, such as a wide receiver.

The Bengals do just that again in the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Field Yates, who even has the team going back to the LSU well with Brian Thomas Jr.:

Franchise-tagged receiver Tee Higgins still desires to be traded, and though a deal is not a certainty, it’s a reminder that the Bengals have to examine the receiver spot in the draft. Higgins could choose to play out the season and test free agency in 2025 (a double tag is expensive), and the wideout room could become historically expensive if Higgins is extended with Ja’Marr Chase now also extension eligible. Thomas has the best second gear of any wideout in the class, as his effortless ability to separate down the field helped him lead the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2023.

History repeating itself would be funny, if nothing else. And while Thomas isn’t the runaway No. 1 prospect at the position like Ja’Marr Chase was, it would be pretty hard to complain about the team being able to line him up all over the field as a rookie before the Tee Higgins situation solves itself next offseason.

In the second round of Yates’ mock, the Bengals address the offensive line with Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten, who started at right tackle.

Overall, it’s not a bad look at how things could shake out for the Bengals, especially if they strictly follow their board and the order falls a certain way.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire