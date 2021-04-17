Bengals should have interest in Sheldon Richardson after Browns waived DT
The veteran cuts ahead of the NFL draft capable of helping the Cincinnati Bengals continue.
This weekend, the Cleveland Browns cut defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, a former first-round pick who has been a key cog in the line rotation for years.
And the Bengals might want to take a look.
Richardson was a cap-saving move for the Browns, as he was due about $11 million next season and the team signed Jadeveon Clowney. He’s still a solid run-stuffing force who also put up six sacks last year with a 71.1 PFF grade.
At 30 years old, Richardson would be a nice bit of rotational insurance over the next few seasons. He’d reunite with Larry Ogunjobi and make a pretty formidable front with D.J. Reader.
Maybe Richardsson gets more money on the open market than the Bengals are willing to pay, but he’s just another example of high-profile cuts that should happen before and after the draft.
On a similar note, the Bengals should also keep an eye on another recent cut after the Las Vegas Raiders waived Maurice Hurst.
