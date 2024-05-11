Bengals had starter grades on rookie TEs Erick All, Tanner McLachlan

The Cincinnati Bengals have high hopes for the pair of tight ends they selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

That much the Bengals made clear with comments about fourth-rounder Erick All right after the draft ended.

But hearing the team talk about All and sixth-rounder Tanner McLachlan as spring work for rookies begins really hammers home the point.

“We had starter grades on Erick and we think McLachlan is an explosive, dynamic weapon in the pass game,” Potts said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “We think he can be a potential difference-maker going into the future. We were really glad with how the value played in the sixth round. We thought he was going to go higher than that.”

For now, both rookies very much sit behind new arrival Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart. All could even start the year on the PUP, depending on the injury progress he’s made from the issues that dinged his stock in the first place.

Clearly, though, the team believes it might have two guys who can eventually sit at or near the top of the depth chart, with the climb starting right now.

