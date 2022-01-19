Bengals fan saved the life of a Raiders fan before playoff game

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders were on opposing sides during last weekend’s wild card playoff game between the two AFC teams.

But only for something as minor as a football game.

When a Raiders fan outside of Paul Brown Stadium before the game started having a medical event, multiple people rallied to help save his life.

Jerry Mills, Bengals fan, former firefighter and emergency room nurse in Dallas, saw a Raiders fan on the ground while walking into the game and went over to help.

WLWT’s Karin Johnson caught up with Mills:

“I look at him and, “I’m like, ‘that doesn’t look like a seizure activity.’ I look for a pulse, he didn’t have a pulse, and I was like, ‘I’m going to start CPR right now…I’m sitting there telling him, ‘I’m not losing you today.’ And so, the other nurse was helping and two minutes later, he got a pulse.”

Mills says they lost the pulse of Ed Fernandes after recovering it, then got it back again. A relative of Fernandes, a Raiders fan, told Johnson he’s currently scheduled for surgery on Thursday after firefighters were able to get to the scene and assist.

