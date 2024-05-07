Bengals executive declines request to interview for Patriots’ de facto GM job

Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown has reportedly declined a request to interview for the New England Patriots’ de facto general manager job, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots have officially begun their search to fill the position. Eliot Wolf took on the job in an interim role after the team split with former coach Bill Belichick in January.

He is a candidate and likely favorite to win the job after his work in free agency and the 2024 NFL draft. That could prompt other potential candidates to pass on the Patriots’ job interview as well.

Brown has history with the organization as a scouting assistant and area scout under coach Bill Belichick. He has spent over a decade building his resume and gaining experience working with multiple organizations. So he’s clearly a viable candidate for the job.

But it needs to be the right job, and for whatever reason, whether it’s Wolf or something else, Brown felt like that place wasn’t New England.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire