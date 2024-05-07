Bengals exec Trey Brown reportedly turns down Patriots GM interview

The Cincinnati Bengals got some good news recently with senior personnel executive Trey Brown turning down an interview for the New England Patriots de facto GM position, according to Tom Pelissero.

That means Brown will likely be with the Bengals for at least one more season, but after the 2024-25 season, he will be a top GM candidate again.

Brown was promoted to the role he currently fills in 2022 after joining the Bengals in 2021 as a scout.

Before that he was a scout for New England from 2010-12, worked for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-19 and joined the Saint Louis Battlehawks for the 2020 season before heading back to the NFL.

