Bengals-Chiefs point spread shifts again, now even after good news on Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs opened as favorites in the AFC Championship Game. The the line shifted and the Bengals became favorites. And now neither team is favored.

Bengals-Chiefs is listed as even at multiple sports books, a rare Vegas line meaning that there’s currently no difference between betting straight-up and against the spread.

The reason for all the line movement is the Patrick Mahomes injury: Early in the week, bettors thinking Mahomes’ sprained ankle was going to seriously affect him put big money on the Bengals. But after Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and video surfaced of him appearing to move around well on the practice field, more bets have come in on the Chiefs.

That line may continue to move this week, especially if there’s any new news on Mahomes’ ankle. But suffice to say, the betting odds view this game as one of the closest, hardest to predict big games that we’ve ever seen.

