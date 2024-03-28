Bengals bracing for international game soon

The Cincinnati Bengals could play an international game as early as the 2024 season and the team seems ready for the possibility.

While the Bengals won’t find out until the official schedule release in May, they are a candidate to play in Munich, Germany against the Carolina Panthers if things shake out that way.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said the team is ready with possible 2025 and 2027 dates looming, too.

“We have not applied for an international market yet, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been looking at things,” Blackburn said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. I think we’ve been tracking what others have been doing and trying to figure out what, if anything, would be a good fit and what would be a good approach when we do decide to do it. We’ll see when that might be, but to date we have yet to apply for a market. We’ll see where we end up in the future.”

That would be a Bengals home game heading overseas in 2025 and 2027, too, so it makes sense the team is exploring options as far as partnerships.

Given the team’s rise to prominence with Joe Burrow under center, the Bengals going overseas in 2024 wouldn’t be all that shocking, though.

