Ben Shelton: The first-time traveller into Australian Open quarters

1
Molly McElwee
·5 min read
Ben Shelton beats JJ Wolf - Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
When most people recall their first time abroad, fond memories of a family city break or sun-soaked beach holiday may spring to mind. But 20-year-old Ben Shelton's is uniquely memorable – he hopped off his first-ever international flight to casually reach the Australian Open quarter-final.

Before this month, Shelton had never left the United States. This time last year he was ranked 569th. Now, with just a couple of stamps in his passport, he has somehow worked his way into the last eight of a major halfway around the world – all while juggling university assignments too.

"I got on the plane with no expectations... never being out of the United States, I knew it would be a struggle," Shelton said on Monday after his five-set win over fellow American JJ Wolf. "I think it maybe has helped me a little bit, not having that expectation – being able to just go out there, be myself and play free."

In a sport like tennis, where players often begin travelling to competitions from at least their early teens, Atlanta-born Shelton is an outlier. Guided by his father and former tennis professional Bryan, Shelton had a conventional upbringing where he went to high school and held off tour life for as long as possible.

He turned fully professional only last summer, ahead of his US Open debut. Before that he opted to play tennis at college at the University of Florida, where his father is the head coach, and where he lifted the NCAA men's singles title last year.

Ben Shelton - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Shelton - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

"I wasn't an amazing tennis player growing up, I focused on a lot of other sports and I wasn't at the level that a lot of these guys were at 13, 14, 15 - even all the way to 18," Shelton told reporters in Melbourne. "There were players inside the US that could challenge me and beat me every week. My dad's thoughts were, I'm improving here, I'm not the best in the nation, and so there's not really a reason to go to a different country where I probably would lose as well and learn a lot of the same things."

He and his father's approach and patience throughout his childhood has already paid off and, despite his lack of experience, Shelton already looks comfortable in the limelight. After his phenomenal fourth-round win on Monday, Shelton nodded up at his box, flexed his biceps and grinned widely. He pumped himself up during his on-court interview too, signing off with an all-American "Let's go!"

His exploits in Melbourne mean he will crack the world's top 50 next Monday – regardless of what happens against fellow American Tommy Paul in the next round – already eclipsing his father's best grand slam performance and ranking of 55. It is a phenomenal breakthrough for a young man who could be the future face of tennis in the US.

A charismatic, 6ft 3in left-handed serving force like Shelton could capture the imagination of American fans if his run in Melbourne continues. With the Big Three ageing, and global superstar Serena Williams retired, tennis could really do with an American champion to get a firmer grip on the US's congested, hugely lucrative sports market.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have been waving the stars and stripes flag for the women over the past couple of years – and Pegula remains one of the favourites in Melbourne – while top-20 players Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz had great 2022 seasons too.

Like Gauff, Shelton has all the makings of a potential star. As well as his strong familial pedigree, he is signed up with Roger Federer's management firm TEAM8 and shares the same agent as Gauff. His box was packed with supporters on John Cain Arena on Monday, including former world No1 and tennis icon Stan Smith.

Shelton is the youngest American man to reach a major quarter-final since Andy Roddick's run at Wimbledon in 2003 and – at just 89th in the world – is the lowest ranked man to reach this stage of the Australian Open since Michael Chang in 1996.

His success this past week has been part of a surge for the Americans, with Team USA winning the mixed-team United Cup earlier this month and 13 men and 11 women reaching the second round in Melbourne.

Shelton's ranking jump will also make it 10 American men in the world's top 50 come Monday, an astonishing number considering they have not had a major champion since Roddick's US Open nearly 20 years ago. 

Over the past few seasons, American women have excelled at the Australian Open, with Sofia Kenin crowned champion in 2020, and Danielle Collins and Jennifer Brady reaching the last two finals. But this is new territory for the men. With Shelton, Paul and Sebastian Korda into the last eight, this is the first time three American men have reached a major quarter-final since the 2005 US Open – when Robby Ginepri, Andre Agassi and James Blake did so. That all three are still in their early 20s makes it all the more remarkable. 

While the top-ranked Americans Fritz and Tiafoe made disappointing exits, these three are surprise packages – with Shelton's story the most unlikely. The only shame is that dad Bryan was unable to travel to Melbourne to witness it, due to clashes with the college tennis season.

"He's definitely been the biggest influence in my tennis," Shelton said of his father. "His tennis analytical mind is one of the best I've ever seen. I know that he stayed up for the whole match because he was texting Coach Dean [Goldfine] throughout.

"He's got work and the [Florida] team to deal with back home. I feel a little bad for messing up his sleep schedule."

    Ben Shelton’s concerns leading into his first Australian Open had less to do with playing tennis and more to do with everything else associated with the trip. Shelton, you see, is still just 20. As of Monday, when he edged J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 at John Cain Arena, Shelton is, suddenly and stunningly, a Grand Slam quarterfinalist — one of three American men to make it that far at Melbourne Park, the most for the country since 2000.

    The 89th-ranked Ben Shelton admitted Monday he was more surprised than anyone with his run to the Australian Open quarter-finals, on his first time outside the United States."It being my first time, never being out of the United States, I knew it would be a struggle. 

    For many young people their first trip overseas is an exciting adventure, a time to experience the world."I'm really excited to be out here," he said, having embraced the new experience.

    It took about a week for Novak Djokovic to go from worrying about whether he simply could play a match at all on his injured left hamstring to thinking he can win the Australian Open. “Tonight, the way I played, the way I felt, gives me reason now to believe that I can go all the way,” Djokovic said after completely overwhelming 22nd-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals for the 13th time at Melbourne Park and 54th time at all Grand Slam tournaments. “I mean, I always believe I can go all the way, in terms of my tennis,” continued Djokovic, whose 21 major championships include nine in Australia.

    Jessica Pegula's had a winding journey in professional tennis and, at the Australian Open, she is hoping to add by far her most significant trophy yet.

    Novak Djokovic surged into the Australian Open quarter-finals in ominous fashion on Monday while Aryna Sabalenka was an equally ruthless winner.Hard-hitting Sabalenka sprinted into her first quarter-final at the Australian Open and said: "My whole life, it took me a little while to understand that negative emotion is not gonna help you on court.

    A ruthless Novak Djokovic ominously warned Monday his hamstring injury was on the mend after his "best day so far" at the Australian Open as he surged into a 13th Melbourne Park quarter-final.Djokovic has not lost in Melbourne since 2018 -- he did not play in 2022 -- and has now won 25 consecutive matches at the Australian Open.

    Never-say-die fifth seed Andrey Rublev admitted Monday he was "lucky" after saving two match points to topple Danish teen Holger Rune in a rollercoaster five sets and book a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals.Rublev then saved two match points to take it to the 10-point tiebreaker, where he bounced back from 7-3 down for a gutsy win.

    Line of Duty has left its mark on the television landscape. I don’t mean the fact that every drama you watch now has to star either Martin Compston or Vicky McClure. I mean that it’s impossible to watch a scene in which someone is transported in a prison van without bracing yourself for something terrible to happen.

    Four members of the outlawed Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh) parliamentary faction will be ejected from parliament due to having Russian citizenship, Ukrainian media outlet LB.ua reported on Jan. 23, referring to sources in parliament.

    Swiatek was beaten by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina while Gauff lost to Jelena Ostapenko.

    Magda Linette came from two breaks down in the first set en route to beating No. 4 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4 on Monday to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

    Social media accounts supporting the party of Pakistan's ex-leader Imran Khan have shared footage that they misleadingly claim shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the government that succeeded him. The footage, which racked up tens of thousands of views, shows Modi speaking in April 2019 when Khan was in power, not after he was ousted two years later. The video was shared by Pakistani opposition lawmaker Azam Khan Swati to his 160,000 Twitter followers on January 11.The clip sh

    Ben Shelton, a 20-year-old star at the University of Florida, has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in only his second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

    The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. currency on Monday, after climbing to a near two-month high at open on dollar purchases by public sector banks likely for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), traders said. "It was the RBI that stepped in to buy dollars and then it was the oil companies,"said Anil Bhansali, head treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors. The RBI's dollar purchases and the dollar index's tumble have helped the Indian reserves rise to $572 billion, their highest level since early August.

    The Belarusian fifth seed has not dropped a set in eight matches this season.

    The story of the eighth day of action from Melbourne Park.

    FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski and FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan are breaking down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's legislative priorities and talk about their feasibility this legislative session.

    A dominant Karen Khachanov won the first 14 games before surging into his maiden Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday in a straight sets romp over Japan's outclassed Yoshihito Nishioka.Nishioka, seeded 31, was so out of touch in the opening two sets that he won just 13 points.

    For Magda Linette, a 31-year-old from Poland who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on Monday, the work she put in six months ago targeted what she termed her “emotional management.” Learning how to handle losses, yes, but also “small mistakes here and there” over the course of a match, the 45th-ranked Linette explained. Of course, Linette added, she wanted to improve the way she hit groundstrokes, for example, including placing them deeper in the court.