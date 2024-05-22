Bemidji Extreme youth soccer teams compete in 3-day Shakopee Cup

May 21—SHAKOPEE — The Bemidji Extreme teams from Bemidji Youth Soccer competed in the three-day Shakopee Cup over the weekend.

Fifteen teams made the trip to the Twin Cities, with five 9-year-old and 10-year-old teams playing in a jamboree format. The 10 remaining teams — five boys and five girls — played in a tournament format, with championship potential on the line.

Three girls teams earned a spot in the championship game, with all three winning their respective brackets. The U12 girls, U14 girls and U16 girls all hoisted the trophy on Sunday.

The U12 girls cruised through their tournament, beating their opponents by a combined score of 41-4.

The U14 girls went 2-1 in pool play before getting some redemption in the final match, reversing their only tournament loss against the Xolos Soccer Club from Brainerd. Two of the goals in the final game were scored by Hannah Quinn, along with one by Halle Hofstad. Arden Strowbridge stopped a penalty kick in the final two minutes to seal the win.

The U16 girls won every game they played, including a 4-0 victory over Edina in the championship game. Over the course of the tournament, Bemidji outscored its opponents 14-0. Abby Bokovoy scored six times, while Taylor Merschman had four. They beat Edina twice, Shakopee and Byron.

Three boys teams reached the championship game and finished as runner-ups. THe U11 boys fell to Byron 4-1. The U15 boys lost to Lakeville, while the U19 boys suffered a loss in penalty kicks against Minneapolis United Premier.