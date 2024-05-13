Beloved WFNZ caller ‘Mark from Gastonia’ passes away after battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who gained local fame as a sports talk radio caller has died. Mark Baker was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer a few months ago.

For almost 20 years, Mark Baker was best known as “Mark from Gastonia” on WFNZ Radio.

MFG was known for his hot sports takes, costumes, and his personality.

After his cancer diagnosis, sports figures from Roy Williams to Jonathan Stewart sent video messages wishing him well.

For years, he far outlived what doctors expected after he was born with a heart defect.

He passed away Sunday night at home, surrounded by family. Mark Baker was 53.

