Belmont Stakes field 2023: What to know about National Treasure, Forte and other contenders
There won’t be a Triple Crown on the line, but there is a talented field lining up for the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Belmont Stakes on June 10 at Belmont Park.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not compete in the Belmont, but Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure is expected to run. Also expected to compete is 2-year-old champion Forte, who was scratched as the morning-line favorite in the Kentucky Derby the morning of the race.
Here’s a look at horses being considered to compete in the Belmont. The draw is set for Tuesday, June 6. Horses are listed in alphabetical order.
Angel of Empire
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Sire: Classic Empire
Last race: Third in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
Arabian Lion
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: TBA
Sire: Justify
Last race: Won Sir Barton on May 20 at Pimlico
Arcangelo
Trainer: Jena Antonucci
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Sire: Arrogate
Last race: Won Grade 3 Peter Pan on May 13 at Belmont Park
Forte
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Sire: Violence
Last race: Won Grade 1 Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream Park
Hit Show
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
Sire: Candy Ride
Last race: Fifth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
Kingsbarns
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Sire: Uncle Mo
Last race: 14th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
National Treasure
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
Sire: Quality Road
Last race: Won Grade 1 Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico
Prove Worthy
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: TBA
Sire: Curlin
Last race: Won maiden special weight May 2 at Churchill Downs
Raise Cain
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
Sire: Violence
Last race: Eighth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
Red Route One
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Sire: Gun Runner
Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico
Reincarnate
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: TBA
Sire: Good Magic
Last race: 13th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
Sun Thunder
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Sire: Into Mischief
Last race: 11th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
Tapit Trice
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
Sire: Tapit
Last race: Seventh in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
