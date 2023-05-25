Belmont Stakes field 2023: What to know about National Treasure, Forte and other contenders

There won’t be a Triple Crown on the line, but there is a talented field lining up for the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Belmont Stakes on June 10 at Belmont Park.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not compete in the Belmont, but Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure is expected to run. Also expected to compete is 2-year-old champion Forte, who was scratched as the morning-line favorite in the Kentucky Derby the morning of the race.

Here’s a look at horses being considered to compete in the Belmont. The draw is set for Tuesday, June 6. Horses are listed in alphabetical order.

Kentucky Derby contenders Angel of Empire, on the outside, and Jace's Road, inside, breeze together at the track Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Both horses are trained by Brad Cox, who has four total contending in the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2023.

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Sire: Classic Empire

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Giant Mischief trained by Brad H. Cox takes the lead on Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Lion in the final stretch during the fourth race during Friday's 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. Nov. 4, 2022.

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: TBA

Sire: Justify

Last race: Won Sir Barton on May 20 at Pimlico

Trainer: Jena Antonucci

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Sire: Arrogate

Last race: Won Grade 3 Peter Pan on May 13 at Belmont Park

Kentucky Derby contender Forte and exercise rider Hector Ramos work at Churchill Downs Wednesday morning May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Todd Pletcher.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Sire: Violence

Last race: Won Grade 1 Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream Park

Kentucky Derby contender Hit Show during a workout at Churchill Downs on Monday morning, April 24, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. The trainer is Brad Cox.

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

Sire: Candy Ride

Last race: Fifth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby contender Kingsbarns with exercise rider Elder Flores aboard work at Churchill Downs Wednesday morning May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Todd Pletcher.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: Uncle Mo

Last race: 14th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

National Treasure with John R. Velazquez up (1) defeats Blazing Sevens with Irad Ortiz, Jr. up (7) to win the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 20, 2023.

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Sire: Quality Road

Last race: Won Grade 1 Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: TBA

Sire: Curlin

Last race: Won maiden special weight May 2 at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby contender Raise Cain trains Wednesday morning at Churchill Downs May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

Sire: Violence

Last race: Eighth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico

Kentucky Derby hopeful Reincarnate gets a scratch from Peter Hutton Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: TBA

Sire: Good Magic

Last race: 13th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby contender Sun Thunder during a workout at Churchill Downs on Monday morning, April 24, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. The trainer is Kenny McPeek. Sun Thunder came in fourth at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes; Tapit Trice was the winner.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Sire: Into Mischief

Last race: 11th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby contender Tapit Trice was in a playful mood on the backside at Churchill Downs Monday morning May 1, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.. The horse is trained by Todd Pletcher.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Tapit

Last race: Seventh in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Belmont Stakes 2023 contenders: Forte, National Treasure, Tapit Trice