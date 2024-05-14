Bellator champion Patchy Mix: ‘I can’t get the respect that Sean O’Malley has’

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has a chip on his shoulder.

Mix (19-1) defends his title in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (20-3) in the Bellator Champions Series: Paris (Max) main event Friday at Accor Arena in Paris. Mix submitted Magomedov in their first fight, which took place in the Bellator bantamweight grand prix semifinal in December 2022.

Mix is confident he’s the best 135-pounder in the sport, but doesn’t think he gets the credit he deserves. The 30-year-old has finished 15 of his 19 professional wins, and thinks Sean O'Malley gets more praise because he’s a champion in the UFC.

“I have most finishes in bantamweight history, I have the most submissions in bantamweight history, and I could go down as the best bantamweight champion in Bellator history. But for some reason, I can’t get the respect that O’Malley has,” Mix told MMA Junkie Radio.

“Even though he’s 18-1 and less than me in record and finishes, it seems I can’t really get the respect. So I think that’s what drives me every single day is just to wake up and prove that I’m as dominant as I believe I am.”

Mix has one loss on his resume, which came in a title fight against Juan Archuleta in September 2020. Mix thinks an undefeated record would have likely made people look at him in a better light.

“I’ve never been finished. My loss is razor close,” Mix said. “I’m one round removed from being undefeated. The one guy that beat me, he just kind of survived me. I’ve never had anyone finish me. I’ve never really had anyone come close.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.

