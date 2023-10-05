Bellator 300 breakdown: Will Cat Zingano end Cris Cyborg’s featherweight title reign?

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down MMA’s top bouts. Today, we look at the co-main event for Bellator 300.

Bellator 300 takes place Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The main card, which features three title fights, airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA)

Staple info:

Height: 5’8″ Age: 38 Weight: 145 lbs. Reach: 69″

Last fight: Decision win over Arlene Blencowe (April 23, 2023)

Camp: Cris Cyborg MMA Fitness (California)

Stance/striking style: Orthodox/muay Thai

Risk management: Good

Supplemental info:

+ Bellator featherweight champion

+ UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC titles

+ Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt

+ 18 knockout victories

+ 1 submission win

+ 10 first-round finishes

+ KO power

+ Aggressive pace and pressure

+ Evolved striking

^ Shot selection and technique

+ Strong inside the clinch

+ Solid wrestling and takedown ability

+ Good positional grappler

^ Devastating ground striker

Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)

Odds and opinions

Cris Cyborg

The oddsmakers and the public are heavily favoring the sitting champion, listing Cris Cyborg -550 and Cat Zingano +390 via FanDuel.

Considering the wide odds that Cyborg usually commands, you could argue that the betting market is actually showing Zingano some respect here, which is nice to see.

Zingano, who has also fought the best that women’s MMA has had to offer for multiple generations, is no stranger when it comes to tough challenges. In fact, Zingano’s knack for finding reversals and staging comebacks appears to be hardwired into her style at this point of her career.

For that reason, I’ll be curious to see if Cyborg continues her quiet trend of countering and fighting more conservatively.

Ever since her chin faltered to Amanda Nunes back at UFC 232, Cyborg has been much more careful on her feet, as well as embracing more of a jiu-jitsu-centric game on the floor. I suspect that this style will be the smart approach opposite a threat like Zingano, but Cyborg will need to maintain discipline in both her pacing and decision-making against her current challenger.

Not only is Zingano a legitimate wrestler, but she has a much more dangerous submission game than her jiu-jitsu credentials represent.

The potential problem, however, is that Zingano primarily scores her takedowns off of clinch and cage scenarios – a place where Cyborg is particularly savvy.

For that reason, I have a hard time paving a reliable path to victory for the 41-year-old outside of some serious mistakes by Cyborg. Given Zingano’s durability and Cyrborg’s underrated gas tank, I wouldn’t be shocked to see this one go long.

But considering that Zingano, in victory or defeat, has a propensity to allow her opponents positions like the mount, I’ll officially pick Cyborg to force a stoppage via strikes by the fourth round.

Prediction: Cyborg inside the distance

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie