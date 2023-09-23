Bellator 299 video: Heavyweight Sergey Bilostenniy lands perfect spinning head kick for TKO

Not often do we see spinning-back head kicks in the heavyweight division, but Sergey Bilostenniy reminded us they can happen.

On Saturday, Bilostenniy (11-3 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) landed a perfect spinning kick to the head of Kasim Aras during their bout on the Bellator 299 prelims at 3Arena in Dublin.

Bilostenniy’s stoppage win came in the very first round. The action was fairly low until the finishing sequence. Bilostenniy connected with the spinning kick, which badly wobbled Aras (7-3 MMA, 0-2 BMMA), and then followed up with punches to close out the show.

You can watch video of the finish below:

Hit like a heavyweight, move like a flyweight ✅ Sergei Bilostenniy with an incredible spinning kick to set up the KO! 👊 #Bellator299 @MonsterEnergy Prelims

📺 LIVE NOW: https://t.co/NxwCKFPRok

🌍 Find out how to watch: https://t.co/CC2jIK5pfe pic.twitter.com/3tIZRUB2ce — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) September 23, 2023

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 299.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie