Bellator 295 results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane ekes out win over Kana Watanabe, calls for fight vs. ‘sister wife’ Liz Carmouche

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane encountered a challenge Saturday, but eked out a close split decision victory.

In the Bellator 295 co-main event, Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA) used strong grappling, submission threats, and striking defeat Kana Watanabe (11-2-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28). The event took place at Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The crowd was firmly behind their own, as Macfarlane walked out to traditional Hawaiian music, draped in native garb, as has become the norm for her bouts at home.

The fight was largely a grapple-heavy affair. Both women spent time in advantageous positions. Macfarlane found success on the feet early, but Watanabe tied her up against the fence and threatened an armbar when the fight hit the canvas. Watanabe was sliced open early. She scored another brief takedown on Macfarlane, who got back up.

Round 2 consisted mostly of Watanabe in control, heavy on top. Macfarlane tried strikes from the bottom but was largely unable to keep Watanabe at bay.

Watanabe took Macfarlane down twice in Round 3, once via throw. Macfarlane rose back up both times. In the final minute, Macfarlane landed some strikes before the final horn. The Honolulu crowd was enthused upon the judges’ announcement.

With the win, Macfarlane aligns herself as a potential next title challenger to champion Liz Carmouche, who defeated DeAnna Bennett on Friday at Bellator 294.

Macfarlane and Carmouche are longtime training partners and friends. Carmouche was cage-side to watch the event and visibly cheered for Macfarlane throughout the fight.

“We knew this day was coming,” Macfarlane said in the cage afterward. “It was going to come eventually. … I would love for my last fight to be against Liz right over there.”

Macfarlane, 33, indicated her next fight will be her last – and she wants it to be in Hawaii. Macfarlane advances her winning streak to two, also including an August decision win over Bruna Ellen.

Watanabe loses for the second time in her pro career and falls to 1-2 in her most recent three. Her other career loss was a 35-second TKO defeat to Carmouche in 2021.

