Bellator 290 live and official results, video stream

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Bellator 290 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 8-2 BMMA) puts his title on the line in a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), who is set to retire after the fight. Bader won their first meeting in 2019 with a 35-second knockout.

In the co-feature, middleweight champ Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) puts his belt up for the first time when he takes on challenger Anatoly Tokov (31-3 MMA, 7-0 BMMA). Plus, Sabah Homasi (17-10 MMA, 6-4 BMMA) and Brennan Ward (16-6 MMA, 11-6 BMMA) will be Bellator’s first fight to air on CBS to open the main card.

Full Bellator 290 results include:

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

Result:

Records: Ethan Hughes (3-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Yusuf Karakaya (1-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jonathan Romero

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Result:

Records: Isaiah Hokit (2-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA), Peter Ishiguro (2-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Herb Dean

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Result:

Records: Jaylon Bates (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), Jornel Lugo (8-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Frank Trigg

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Result:

Records: Darrion Caldwell (15-5 MMA, 11-5 BMMA), Nikita Mikhailov (9-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Raphael Davis

Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara

Result:

Records: Diana Avsaragova (5-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Alejandra Lara (9-6 MMA, 3-5 BMMA)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jonathan Romero

Karl Albrektsson vs. Grant Neal

Result:

Records: Karl Albrektsson (13-4 MMA, 2-2 BMMA), Grant Neal (6-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Blake Grice

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Result:

Records: Chris Gonzalez (7-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Max Rohskopf (7-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Frank Trigg

Ali Isaev vs. Steve Mowry

Result:

Records: Ali Isaev (9-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Steve Mowry (10-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Herb Dean

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Result:

Records: Henry Corrales (20-6 MMA, 8-6 BMMA), Akhmed Magomedov (9-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jonathan Romero

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin

Result:

Records: Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Lorenz Larkin (24-7 MMA, 6-2 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Raphael Davis

Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro

Result:

Records: Neiman Gracie (11-4 MMA, 9-4 BMMA), Dante Schiro (8-4 MMA, 1-2 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Blake Grice

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Result:

Recap:

Records: Sabah Homasi (17-10 MMA, 6-4 BMMA), Brennan Ward (16-6 MMA, 11-6 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: CBS

Referee: Blake Grice

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov

Result:

Recap:

Records: Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Anatoly Tokov (31-3 MMA, 7-0 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: CBS

Referee: Frank Trigg

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Result:

Recap:

Records: Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 8-2 BMMA), Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: CBS

Referee: Herb Dean

