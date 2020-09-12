Bellator 245 results & highlights: Phil Davis out-duels Lyoto Machida again

It took seven years and a different fight promotion for Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida to run it back, but that's what they did on Friday night at Bellator 245 in Uncasville, Conn.

Davis got the better of Machida at UFC 163 in August of 2013, but it wasn't without controversy. The judges awarded Davis a unanimous decision, while fans, many members of the media, and even UFC president Dana White felt that Machida had clearly won the fight.

Seven years later, Machida had the opportunity to try and get that one back, but it wouldn't happen.

Davis and Machida traded kicks throughout the opening round. Neither man was want to take much of a risk and they kept playing a kicking chess match throughout the bout.

Davis had a solid second round that likely earned him the nod for the fight from two the judges. He landed some hard front kicks to the body and nearly took Machida down late in the round.

Machida had his best frame in the third round, again trading kicks with Davis, but scoring a bit more with his punches.

In the end, it was Davis that would again walk away with the victory. Two of the judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Davis, while the third scored it 29-28 for Machida.

After the fight, Davis called for a rematch with current Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

"(Nemkov) is an amazing fighter and I'm so proud of him for beating the champion and all that good stuff. But, you know, live it up my friend. I'm coming," said Davis.

Nemkov won their first match-up at Bellator 209 on Nov. 15, 2018, via a split decision. He recently won the title by knocking out former dual-division champion Ryan Bader.

Cat Zingano wins Bellator debut

Following a six-year run in the UFC, Cat Zingano finally made her Bellator debut on Friday night.

Zingano signed with Bellator nearly a year ago, but the pandemic induced shutdown forced a lengthy delay to her making it to the cage until the Bellator 245 co-main event.

Zingano and Gabby Holloway traded heavy blows in the first round before Zingano's wrestling pedigree kicked in. From then on, she dominated the majority of the fight.

The third round saw Holloway end up on top and rained down elbows, but Zingano managed to sweep her and finish the fight in a dominant position. She clasped onto Holloway's back and landed punches until the final horn.

The judges saw it overwhelmingly in Zingano's favor, scoring the fight 30-26, 30-26, and 29-28.

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 results

Bellator 245 Main Card

Phil Davis (22-5, 1 NC) defeated Lyoto Machida (26-10) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cat Zingano (11-4) defeated Gabby Holloway (6-6) via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Taylor Johnson (6-1) defeated Ed Ruth (8-3) via submission (heel hook) at :59 of round one

Raymond Daniels (2-1, 1 NC) and Peter Stanonik (5-4, 1 NC) ended in a no content (accidental low blow)

Bellator 245 Preliminary Card