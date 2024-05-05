Can you believe that photo finish? Reactions to Mystik Dan’s Kentucky Derby win

The 156,710 attendees present for Mystik Dan’s photo-finish victory in the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday erupted as the horses rounded the turn.

Several challengers battled for the lead in the tight race, but, ultimately, three horses surged in the final moments – Sierra Leone, Forever Young and Mystik Dan.

It was Mystic Dan by a nose.

The Kentucky Derby winner, now 3-1-1 in seven career starts, entered the Run for the Roses at 18-1 odds. Second-place finisher Sierra Leone went at 9-2 odds, while third-place finisher Forever Young went at 6-1 odds.

And while Mystik Dan will take home $3.1 million, spectators savvy enough to bet on him should be pleased to learn the horse paid $39.22 to win.

Naturally, with a finish so iconic, fans around the globe were eager to give their reactions. Here are some of the standouts.







Shock. Disbelief. Celebration.

WHAT. A. FINISH. Mystik Dan for the win in the #KentuckyDerby150 pic.twitter.com/yaTUfJJRxg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 4, 2024

This has to be the closest race ever #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/iL79zWPHid — Alex Bullens (@alex_bullens) May 4, 2024

One fan even reposted a clip of basketball commentator Kevin Harlan’s viral calling of No. 13 Furman men’s basketball’s upset of No. 4 Virginia in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, during which he yells “Did we just see what we think we saw? Wow!”

Some were simply taken by Mystik Dan’s name, the origin of which you can read about here.

Mystik Dan is a good name for a horse or a weird guy you knew in college — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) May 4, 2024

If you’re like me and know absolutely nothing about horses, you probably choose one to root for by the name. I picked Mystik Dan because I thought a horse named Dan was hilarious. And wouldn’t you know, HE WON! #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/fvFL1kfET6 — Kathy K. (@kathyk671) May 4, 2024

I studied the derby all week and went like 0/8 on my bets today. My mom bet $10 on Mystik Dan because that’s my older brother’s name and he’s a very nice young man. What a sport. — Adam M (@MatsnnAdam) May 4, 2024

Others weren’t too happy with Mystik Dan stunning the field, citing an unfair race due to uncalled fouls.

Forever young got cheated. Look at the other jockey grab him. Smh #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/dUxM9lypkK — Bobby Stanley Jr. ️ (@bobbyfatz) May 4, 2024

Watch the videos and watch the horses feet. Sierra Leone was bumping into Forever Young multiple times moving him AND to then grab another horse?? That’s just disgusting. Cost the horse a chance to win. Cant believe @ChurchillDowns let that go #KentuckyDerby150 #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/VJt7U0mTcv — Logan Beccio (@L_Beccio) May 4, 2024

And, of course, there were several people who likened the exciting finish to the Dinoco 400 in the 2006 Disney Pixar classic film “Cars.”

The race ends in a photo finish where lead character Lightning McQueen sticks out his tongue in hopes of crossing the finish line first, but instead ends up causing a three-way tie.

Sierra Leone would've won if he did this at the finish #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/qYUZaTNa2P — Jimmy Sullivan (@JimmySullivanBC) May 4, 2024

Here’s one safe bet for the day: Not even the Derby, a global event with 150 years of history, tradition and culture, and a long-shot winner is safe from Internet humor.

Wolves assistant coaches should put a replay of the Kentucky Derby on those ipads and turn them towards the court every time Jokic catches the ball in the post. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2024