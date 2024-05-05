Advertisement

Can you believe that photo finish? Reactions to Mystik Dan’s Kentucky Derby win

Caroline Makauskas
·4 min read

The 156,710 attendees present for Mystik Dan’s photo-finish victory in the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday erupted as the horses rounded the turn.

Several challengers battled for the lead in the tight race, but, ultimately, three horses surged in the final moments – Sierra Leone, Forever Young and Mystik Dan.

It was Mystic Dan by a nose.

The Kentucky Derby winner, now 3-1-1 in seven career starts, entered the Run for the Roses at 18-1 odds. Second-place finisher Sierra Leone went at 9-2 odds, while third-place finisher Forever Young went at 6-1 odds.

And while Mystik Dan will take home $3.1 million, spectators savvy enough to bet on him should be pleased to learn the horse paid $39.22 to win.

Naturally, with a finish so iconic, fans around the globe were eager to give their reactions. Here are some of the standouts.



Shock. Disbelief. Celebration.

One fan even reposted a clip of basketball commentator Kevin Harlan’s viral calling of No. 13 Furman men’s basketball’s upset of No. 4 Virginia in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, during which he yells “Did we just see what we think we saw? Wow!”

Some were simply taken by Mystik Dan’s name, the origin of which you can read about here.

Others weren’t too happy with Mystik Dan stunning the field, citing an unfair race due to uncalled fouls.

And, of course, there were several people who likened the exciting finish to the Dinoco 400 in the 2006 Disney Pixar classic film “Cars.”

The race ends in a photo finish where lead character Lightning McQueen sticks out his tongue in hopes of crossing the finish line first, but instead ends up causing a three-way tie.

Here’s one safe bet for the day: Not even the Derby, a global event with 150 years of history, tradition and culture, and a long-shot winner is safe from Internet humor.